Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

