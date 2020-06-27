Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,602 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.