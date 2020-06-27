Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

EMN opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

