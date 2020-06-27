Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

NYSE:WMB opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.