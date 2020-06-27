Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $17,175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $8,968,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,678,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

