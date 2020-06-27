Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.44.

NYSE WHR opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

