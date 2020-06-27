Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $92.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

