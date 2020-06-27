Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,743 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

