Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 464.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 451,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 371,600 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

