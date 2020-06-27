Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

FBGX stock opened at $355.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.25 and its 200-day moving average is $315.19. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $147.31 and a 1 year high of $394.05.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.