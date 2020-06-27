Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 24,672 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,672 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

