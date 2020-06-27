Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 33.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,499,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 374,100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 474,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $4,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.