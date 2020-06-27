Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $134.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

