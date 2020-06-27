Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,263,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

