Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,184 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.