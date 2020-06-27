Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 56 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,956,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,176,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $220.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

