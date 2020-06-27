Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 727 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

