Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $506,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.