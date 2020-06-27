Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,997,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,598,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $111.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

