Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 278,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,118,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

