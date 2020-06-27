Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ingredion by 732.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INGR stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

