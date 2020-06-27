JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €103.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.69 ($113.14).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €91.10 ($102.36) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.44. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.