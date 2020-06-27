JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.94 ($184.20).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €133.32 ($149.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is €133.50 and its 200 day moving average is €145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

