JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €45.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €45.00 ($50.56) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.00 ($44.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

