JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $72.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.24.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.