JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec initiated coverage on Biffa in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biffa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of BFFBF opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Biffa has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.74.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

