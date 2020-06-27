JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSDOY opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Shiseido had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.