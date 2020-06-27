JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.80% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $58.24.

