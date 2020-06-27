JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,852 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,357.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

