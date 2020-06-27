Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

