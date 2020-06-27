KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Down 11.9% on Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $29.38, 10,777,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average session volume of 2,576,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.72.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KB Home by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.