KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 179.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

