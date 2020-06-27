Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $58.41 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

