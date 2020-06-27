Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $48,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after buying an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 346,237 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $136.89 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.11.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.