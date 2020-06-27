KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Thursday.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.47. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

