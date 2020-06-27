Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

