Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Trading Up 112.7%

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) shares shot up 112.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 28,172,315 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 462% from the average session volume of 5,013,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

