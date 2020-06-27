Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon acquired 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 572,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Laureate Education by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

