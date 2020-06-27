Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Trading Down 2.5%

Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa) (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

