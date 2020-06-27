LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

