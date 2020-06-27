Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 1,538.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Lennox International stock opened at $225.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $220.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LII. Seaport Global Securities raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

