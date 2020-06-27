Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Position Lessened by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,974 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 155,172 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,519 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

