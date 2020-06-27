Liberty Oilfield Services Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

LBRT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

