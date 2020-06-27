Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $242.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.56. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.07).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.