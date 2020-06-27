Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $891.46 million, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,583 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,924 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 61.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.