Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 660.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $81.05 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.