Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of LECO opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

