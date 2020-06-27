Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,162.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

NYSE:LIN opened at $206.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

