LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.14.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

