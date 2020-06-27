Macquarie Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $116.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 1.33. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after buying an additional 2,133,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,492,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

